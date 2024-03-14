Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 691,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,452,000 after purchasing an additional 62,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 11.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $851,581.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 581,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,240,379.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $817,414.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $851,581.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 581,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,240,379.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,004 shares of company stock worth $1,943,092 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

J opened at $150.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $151.72.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on J shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James lowered Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.11.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

