Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $5.52 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. Wedbush boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,056.44.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY stock opened at $1,101.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,032.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $975.55. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $795.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,105.46. The company has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,933,947. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total value of $447,649.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,200.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,933,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

