Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $5.93 Million Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 118.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 108.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $131.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $158.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAA. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAA

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.