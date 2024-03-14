Wesbanco Bank Inc. Increases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $378.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DE. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.58.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

