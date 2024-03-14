Wesbanco Bank Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,310 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned about 0.08% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 556.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Atlantic Union Bankshares

In related news, Director Donald R. Kimble acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.13 per share, with a total value of $245,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,355.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AUB opened at $33.94 on Thursday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

