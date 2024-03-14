Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,215,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,271,841,000 after buying an additional 2,288,329 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $249.25 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $151.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.67.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

