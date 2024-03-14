Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.50. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

