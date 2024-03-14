Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 309 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,261 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $169.25 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $177.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

