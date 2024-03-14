Wesbanco Bank Inc. Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,617 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 49.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 179,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 59,471 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 45.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 75.2% in the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,186,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 509,485 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 16,784 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.2% in the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 39,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on T shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

