Wesbanco Bank Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,893 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 608,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,133,000 after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 660,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,497,000 after purchasing an additional 20,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $73.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

