Wesbanco Bank Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.17.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $199.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $199.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.32. The firm has a market cap of $116.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 12.92%.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.