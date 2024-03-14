Wesbanco Bank Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 13.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 644,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,601,000 after buying an additional 76,400 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 168.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 25,375 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 19.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARR. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,590 shares of company stock valued at $21,586,315 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CARR opened at $57.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The company has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.49.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

