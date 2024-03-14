Wesbanco Bank Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,484,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,397 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,266,572,000 after acquiring an additional 269,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.26.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $169.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $539.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.58.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,893 shares of company stock valued at $20,512,829 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

