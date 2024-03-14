Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 131 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin
In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $434.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.45.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.
