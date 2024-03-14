Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 191 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,345 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $166.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $175.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

