Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 390 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,673 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $65.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.55. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $214.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHEL. BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

