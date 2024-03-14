Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 4,146 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 228.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 897.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $41,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.