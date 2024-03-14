Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 44,529 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,529 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $419,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $48.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $58.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.81.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 114.59%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

