Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 5,764 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,764 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR stock opened at $143.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.37. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 164.31%.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.