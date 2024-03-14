Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Update

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 75.2% from the February 14th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wesfarmers Trading Up 1.5 %

OTCMKTS WFAFY opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $18.23. Wesfarmers has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $22.85.

Wesfarmers Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.2601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Wesfarmers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.01%.

Wesfarmers Company Profile

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, lifestyle, and outdoor living products; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its Officeworks stores.

