Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the February 14th total of 98,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $9.52. The firm has a market cap of $173.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.67 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.44%. On average, analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

