Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.59

Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.59 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Westmount Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02), with a volume of 392,500 shares.

Westmount Energy Stock Down 12.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.02 million, a P/E ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 18.95 and a current ratio of 9.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.77.

About Westmount Energy

Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

