Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Short Interest Update

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 64.8% from the February 14th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of WHLR stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $613,700.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Joseph Stilwell acquired 319,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.28 per share, with a total value of $89,386.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,041,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHLR. Stilwell Value LLC increased its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 17,568.1% in the 4th quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 20,871,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,368,000 after buying an additional 20,753,058 shares in the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $743,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

