Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.19.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $283.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.60. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $109.44 and a one year high of $289.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

