Winnebago Industries (WGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Winnebago Industries to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $64.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $53.94 and a 12-month high of $75.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

In other news, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $72,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,913.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $937,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,425.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $72,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,913.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WGO. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

