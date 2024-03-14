WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 767,600 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the February 14th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in WiSA Technologies in the first quarter worth about $181,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WiSA Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of WiSA Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

WiSA Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:WISA opened at $0.03 on Thursday. WiSA Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $4.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WiSA Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

WiSA Technologies Company Profile

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems in the United States and Europe. The company offers wireless modules. It serves primarily to consumer electronics companies. The company was formerly known as Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WiSA Technologies Inc in March 2022.

