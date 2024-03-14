WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN) Trading 0.3% Higher

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.66 and last traded at $18.61. 2,155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund

The WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (HYIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Gapstow Liquid Alternative Credit index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 35 publicly traded alternative credit vehicles (PACs). The selection of PACs is based on related exposure to alternative credit and trading requirements.

