Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Short Interest Update

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the February 14th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Woolworths Stock Down 0.3 %

WLWHY opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Woolworths has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $4.50.

Woolworths Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0547 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Woolworths Company Profile

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

