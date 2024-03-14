Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSPW) Short Interest Update

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSPW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 70.3% from the February 14th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Worksport Price Performance

NASDAQ WKSPW opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21. Worksport has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.61.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold, aluminum flush-mounted, and top-mounted folding tonneau covers.

