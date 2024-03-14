Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Given Neutral Rating at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reissued their neutral rating on shares of Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Worthington Steel’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Worthington Steel in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of WS stock opened at $30.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.87. Worthington Steel has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $35.09.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.60 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Worthington Steel will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

In other news, Director Charles M. Chiappone acquired 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $51,948.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,486.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,286,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,563,000. Gerber LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,187,000.

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

