WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Short Interest Update

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 93.9% from the February 14th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
WuXi AppTec Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS WUXAY opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90. WuXi AppTec has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $13.02.
WuXi AppTec Company Profile
