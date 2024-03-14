WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Short Interest Update

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 93.9% from the February 14th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WuXi AppTec Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WUXAY opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90. WuXi AppTec has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $13.02.

WuXi AppTec Company Profile

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

