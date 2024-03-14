Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decline of 83.5% from the February 14th total of 132,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Wynn Macau Stock Performance
WYNMY stock opened at $8.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57. Wynn Macau has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.
About Wynn Macau
