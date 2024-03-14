Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decline of 83.5% from the February 14th total of 132,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wynn Macau Stock Performance

WYNMY stock opened at $8.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57. Wynn Macau has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.

