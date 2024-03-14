X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG) Short Interest Up 175.3% in February

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 614,200 shares, a growth of 175.3% from the February 14th total of 223,100 shares. Approximately 14.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 402,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
X3 Trading Down 1.2 %
XTKG stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. X3 has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $27.58.
About X3
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than X3
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for X3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.