X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG) Short Interest Up 175.3% in February

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 614,200 shares, a growth of 175.3% from the February 14th total of 223,100 shares. Approximately 14.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 402,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

X3 Trading Down 1.2 %

XTKG stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. X3 has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $27.58.

Get X3 alerts:

About X3

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company offers Global Trade Platform, a digital platform for trading partners, service providers, and government authorities. It also engages in bitcoin cryptomining operations, renewable energy projects, and agriculture technologies and trading.

Receive News & Ratings for X3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.