X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of XFOR stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $140.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.44. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $46,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $46,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $27,998.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $53,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,708 shares of company stock valued at $170,428 in the last ninety days. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 23,195 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley cut shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

