X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of XFOR stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $140.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.44. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $46,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $46,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $27,998.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $53,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,708 shares of company stock valued at $170,428 in the last ninety days. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, B. Riley cut shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on X4 Pharmaceuticals
X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than X4 Pharmaceuticals
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.