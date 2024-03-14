Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Short Interest Update

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the February 14th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Xcelerate Price Performance
OTCMKTS:XCRT opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. Xcelerate has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.14.
Xcelerate Company Profile
