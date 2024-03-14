Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Short Interest Down 37.3% in February

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the February 14th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLO opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. Xilio Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -0.32.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Xilio Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 274.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 18,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Xilio Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. 63.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.

