XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the February 14th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
XOMA Price Performance
NASDAQ XOMAO opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.74. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $20.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34.
About XOMA
