XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the February 14th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

XOMA Price Performance

NASDAQ XOMAO opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.74. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $20.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

