XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) Insider Gavin Griggs Sells 1,074 Shares of Stock

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Griggs sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,032 ($13.22), for a total transaction of £11,083.68 ($14,200.74).

XP Power Price Performance

XPP opened at GBX 1,000 ($12.81) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £236.80 million, a P/E ratio of 847.46, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,246.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,398.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.92. XP Power Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 682.41 ($8.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,489.20 ($31.89).

Get XP Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of XP Power from GBX 1,700 ($21.78) to GBX 1,400 ($17.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of XP Power to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,640 ($21.01) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

About XP Power

(Get Free Report)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.