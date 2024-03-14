Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 186,401 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 231% from the previous session’s volume of 56,273 shares.The stock last traded at $32.23 and had previously closed at $32.05.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.29.

About Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.

