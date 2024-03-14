XWELL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XWEL) Short Interest Update

XWELL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the February 14th total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XWELL

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in XWELL during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XWELL in the first quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XWELL in the first quarter valued at $376,000. 10.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on XWELL to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

XWELL Trading Down 1.0 %

XWELL stock opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.45. XWELL has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12.

XWELL Company Profile

XWELL, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and HyperPointe segments. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also provides diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck wellness centers in airports; and other medical diagnostic testing services.

