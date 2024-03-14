Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Short Interest Down 27.8% in February

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the February 14th total of 94,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Yatra Online Stock Up 0.7 %

Yatra Online stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.38 million, a P/E ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. Yatra Online has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Yatra Online in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 23.3% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 97,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 18,446 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 21,055 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Yatra Online by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yatra Online by 31.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

