Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.13

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.13 and traded as low as C$9.94. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$9.95, with a volume of 2,415 shares trading hands.

Yellow Pages Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.92, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$136.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Yellow Pages had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 87.75%. The business had revenue of C$55.91 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yellow Pages Limited will post 2.6175711 EPS for the current year.

Yellow Pages Increases Dividend

About Yellow Pages

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. This is a positive change from Yellow Pages’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Yellow Pages’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.

