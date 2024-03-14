Yiren Digital (YRD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yiren Digital Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE YRD opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $477.61 million, a PE ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.74. Yiren Digital has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Yiren Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yiren Digital

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Yiren Digital by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 868,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 74,942 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Yiren Digital by 116.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 36,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yiren Digital during the third quarter worth $26,000. 1.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd. operates an AI-powered platform. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services in China. The company delivers digital financial services, insurance solutions, as well as consumption and lifestyle services. It supports clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, and augmenting the well-being and security of individuals, families, and businesses.

