Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA) Short Interest Update

Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the February 14th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Yotta Acquisition Stock Performance

Yotta Acquisition stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. Yotta Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $11.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yotta Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Yotta Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Yotta Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yotta Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Yotta Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,438,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Yotta Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Yotta Acquisition Company Profile

Yotta Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media, and other general business industries worldwide.

