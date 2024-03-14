Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Up 7.5%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.32. 46,757 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 178,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

Youdao Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $560.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of -0.10.

Get Youdao alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Youdao

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Youdao during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Youdao during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Youdao by 305.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Youdao during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Youdao during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

