Zacks Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Choice Hotels International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the company will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Choice Hotels International’s current full-year earnings is $6.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.07 EPS.

CHH has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.10.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

NYSE:CHH opened at $125.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 594.23% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 23,981 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,072,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 29,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

