Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Up 7.7%

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.03 and last traded at $15.01. 176,839 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 812,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZNTL. Wedbush lifted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.72.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $29,435.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 451,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,576.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 36,219 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 77,572 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 180,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 78,140 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,836,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

