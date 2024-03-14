Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 80.1% from the February 14th total of 55,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Zhongchao

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zhongchao stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Free Report) by 249.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of Zhongchao worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zhongchao alerts:

Zhongchao Price Performance

NASDAQ ZCMD opened at $1.90 on Thursday. Zhongchao has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22.

About Zhongchao

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zhongchao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhongchao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.