Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $126.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.60. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 19.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.84.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

