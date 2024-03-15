17,083 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Acquired by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after buying an additional 291,588,855 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,097,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,328,000 after purchasing an additional 362,140 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,794,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,529,000 after purchasing an additional 273,790 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,049,000 after purchasing an additional 868,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,045,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,572,000 after purchasing an additional 45,802 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $58.25 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $58.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

